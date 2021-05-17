Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTTR. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

