Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

