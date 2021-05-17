Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.14

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUTKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.