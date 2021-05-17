Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Owens & Minor worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,743,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,540. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

OMI opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

