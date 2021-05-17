Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells $510,120.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at $577,492,016.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.23. 1,044,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

