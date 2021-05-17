OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $177.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

