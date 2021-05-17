Oxen Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and approximately $489,808.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,911.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.09 or 0.07645050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.85 or 0.02447741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.43 or 0.00638611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00198266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00784004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.26 or 0.00638244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00551423 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,222,036 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

