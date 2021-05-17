Ozon Holdings PLC’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 24th (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon’s (NASDAQ:OZON) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. Ozon had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $990,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ozon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $55.83 on Monday. Ozon has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37.
Ozon Company Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
