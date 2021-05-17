P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.05

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.05 and traded as high as $57.66. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 4,423 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.