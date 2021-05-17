PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW opened at $45.75 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

