Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 621 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $11,556.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,405.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLTR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 49,676,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,157,359. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $515,195,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Finally, P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $432,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.