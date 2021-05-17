Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $130.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

