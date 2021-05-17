Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $230.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.07 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.