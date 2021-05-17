Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 38,017 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,903.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

