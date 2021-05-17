Palladium Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 472,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,747. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

