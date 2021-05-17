Palladium Partners LLC Buys 397 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Facebook by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $313.36 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average of $279.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.