Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.