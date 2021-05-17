Palladium Partners LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

