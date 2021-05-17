Palladium Partners LLC Has $117.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $117,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

