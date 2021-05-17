Palladium Partners LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

