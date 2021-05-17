Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $484.18 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

