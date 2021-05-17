Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000.

SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.32 during trading on Monday. 32,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

