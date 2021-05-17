Palladium Partners LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.37 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

