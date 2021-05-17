Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 219,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.54. 3,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,460. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.67 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

