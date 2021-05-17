Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

