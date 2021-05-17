Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.74. The company had a trading volume of 646,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,617. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.