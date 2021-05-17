Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Upgraded at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$50.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.20.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.03. 426,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.20. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

