Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.60.

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$40.74. 646,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,617. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$53.30.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

