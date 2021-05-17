PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $28.31

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $28.31 or 0.00062488 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $411.98 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.49 or 0.01393919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

