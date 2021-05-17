Parachute Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $181,640.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 64.9% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00077640 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,692,103 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

