Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 269,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.93 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

