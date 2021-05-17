Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 7.68% of Invacare worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invacare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.