Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $19.59 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,413 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.26% of TTM Technologies worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

