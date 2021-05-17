Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $42.35 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.76% of Omnicell worth $42,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

