Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

TSE PLC traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,045. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.83 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 52.97.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

