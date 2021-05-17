Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

PLC traded up C$0.39 on Monday, hitting C$33.90. 47,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.54. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.83 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 52.97.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

