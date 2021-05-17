PARSIQ (PRQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $142.92 million and $2.52 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

