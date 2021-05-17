Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Parsons worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

