Pat Bent Sells 7,313 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.96. 1,795,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Continental Resources by 4,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 41,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

