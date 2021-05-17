Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.32% of Patterson Companies worth $71,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,154,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

PDCO stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

