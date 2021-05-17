PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $210,928.94 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

