Payfare (TSE:PAY) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Payfare stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,595. The stock has a market cap of C$312.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. Payfare has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

