Paytomat (PTI) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $203,137.27 and $5,501.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00455386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00230341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.92 or 0.01336562 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

