Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.28

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 14972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

