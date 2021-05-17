Peabody Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 49,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,650% compared to the average daily volume of 2,831 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,584,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,264. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

