Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.48 on Monday, reaching $179.79. 87,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,817. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

