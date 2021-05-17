Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 592.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

SCHK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

