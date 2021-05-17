Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 8.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

MA traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,231. The stock has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

