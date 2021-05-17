Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $480.05. 21,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

