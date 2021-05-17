PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.25 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $79.25 million and approximately $680,748.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00085214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.01331383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115664 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 649,024,096 coins and its circulating supply is 177,606,526 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

